30 Day Animal Challenge 3: Your Ideal Pet

As we look at the wide world of animals, today we want to know which one would you love to have as a pet for yourself, realistic or not. I grew up in the 80s and was a huge fan of Beastmaster so I always wanted a ferret so I could tell it to go get the keys or some other simple shenanigans. But I also loved that in 2010, they had a dolphin that lived in a partially indoor pool. Now that’s the dream!

Bonus Prompt: Which wouldn’t be ideal but man, you’d love to have one?

