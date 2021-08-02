Weekly Games Thread Retinkers and Remasters

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And one more thing:

Yes, sorry, spoiler alert, ol Bonesy is still thinking about Mass Effect. My partner and I are well into Legendary Edition of the first game now and we’ve been so impressed with the mechanical improvements. The overall refinements to the Mako are one of my favorite changes, for how they take something I did mostly enjoy in the original and only refines and amplifies what about it I found fun rather than completely changes or takes it away in the name of convenience, like the sequel did. To put it simply, the Commander Shepard: Pro Skater of it all is better than ever thanks to the same things that give it better all around ease of use, like the speed boost backported from Andromeda’s vehicle. We’re having a blast with it, and it makes us ask: what’s your favorite example of an outright new mechanic introduced (new to the old game, at least) into a rerelease/remaster/remake/etc.? The extra powers and certain other additions of Zero Mission, which I played and loved earlier while of course having not played the original like some of y’all, would be another great example.

