Here are today’s contestants:

Anna, a private investigator, loves the Coney Island mermaid parade;

Kent, a management consultant, has learned to appreciate clients who are interested in his opinions; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, had an unusual reaction to a roller coaster. Matt is a eight-day champ with winnings of $291,200.

Matt doubled up to $12,800 on the first round DD and wasn’t challenged after that, entering FJ at $34,200 vs. $7,400 for Kent and $400 for Anna.

DD1 – $600 – HILL & MOUNTAIN IDIOMS – To do this means to exaggerate a problem into something much larger (Matt won $6,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – PLAYS – In the Czech play “R.U.R.”, which gave the world this word, one of them says, “Mankind is no more, mankind gave us too little life” (Anna lost $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $800 – THRONE OUT – This world leader renounced his throne on March 15, 1917: 16 months later, he was dead (Matt won $4,000 from his score of $23,400 vs. $4,600 for Kent.)

FJ – HISTORIC BUSINESSMEN – Born in the village of Waldorf, Germany, in 1763, he arrived in the U.S. in 1784

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Matt dropped $15,000 to win with $19,200 for a nine-day total of $310,400.

Triple Stumper of the day: In FROM TV TO FILM, players got their sitcoms mixed up for a clue about a role Shelley Long played twice on screen, Carol Brady.

This day in Mattsylvania: I liked how Matt helped out guest host David Faber by personally looking over to the judges to see if his responses needed clarification.

One more thing: It feels a bit strange to be writing a Jeopardy! recap for a date in August with two more weeks to go.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is make a mountain out of a molehill? DD2 – What is robot? DD3 – Who was Nicholas II? FJ – Who was Astor?

