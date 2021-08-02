Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 36

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 34 Results

63.16% Plants vs. Zombies There’s a Zombie on Your Lawn
57.89% Final Fantasy XIII Can’t Catch A Break [Sazh’s Theme 2]
52.63% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse
52.63% Trine 2 Main Theme
52.63% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 4
52.63% Super Meat Boy Hot Damned
52.63% Mega Man 10 Special Stage 1 (Heart of Enker)
52.63% Final Fantasy XIII Eden Under Siege
47.37% Rhythm Heaven Fever Dreams of Our Generation (Night Walk)
47.37% Kid Icarus: Uprising Aurum Island [Yuzo Koshiro]
47.37% Trails of Azure Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver-
42.11% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble
36.84% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Destiny’s Union
36.84% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Shinsou
31.58% Skullgirls The Fish Man’s Dance
31.58% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Black Garden
31.58% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Refusing to Refuse
31.58% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Dela Delon
26.32% Grand Knights History Fighting Blade [Climax] [Yoshimi Kudo]
26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade On the Rocks [OSTER project]
26.32% Papo and Yo A Slow Realization
26.32% Professor Layton and the Last Specter The Specter Appears
21.05% DJ Hero 2 Nasty vs D.A.N.C.E. – Janet Jackson vs Justice
15.79% Trails of Azure Mythic Roar

Group 35 Results

63.16% Machinarium By the Wall
57.89% DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
52.63% Lucidity The Will Of An Eccentric
52.63% Mass Effect 2 Samara
47.37% Yakuza 5 Receive and Slash You
47.37% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu]
47.37% Canabalt Run!
42.11% Castlevania: The Adventure: ReBirth Load BGM
42.11% Kid Icarus: Uprising Pandora’s Labyrinth of Deceit [Takada & Sakuraba]
36.84% Super Mario Galxy 2 Staff Credits
36.84% Splosion Man Donut Song
36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 7: Dream Land
31.58% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Sands of Time
31.58% Shatter Homelands
31.58% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Flight of Darkness
31.58% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Opening
31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade ODDS&ENDS [ryo]
26.32% Portal 2 Science is Fun
26.32% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 6
26.32% Persona Dream of Butterfly
26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Colorful x Sexy [Team MOER]
15.79% Plants vs Zombies Main Menu
15.79% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Center
10.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Underground

Newly Eliminated1

29.17% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Nutty Noon
29.17% MadWorld You Don’t Know Me [Bandy Leggz]
29.17% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Enter the Darkness
29.17% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tidal Terror
29.17% Gemini Rue Another Day’s Work
29.17% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Beam Katana Chronicles II
28.57% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land King Dedede’s Theme
28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Starshine Beach Galaxy
28.57% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Chinese Diva (feat. Shen Shen)
28.57% Rayman Origins Hellish Paradise
28.57% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade High School Days [U-ji + U-SUKE]
28.57% Mass Effect 3 Leaving Earth
28.57% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Under a Tree
28.57% Time and Eternity Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees
28.57% Ys Seven Innocent Primeval Breaker
28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Toad Brigade
28.57% The Dream Machine A Dream
28.57% Portal 2 You Will Be Perfect
28.57% Trails of Azure Roar of Steel -Threat-
28.57% Sonic and the Black Knight Camelot Castle
28.57% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_ViiBaCi_MjiiRa/.
28.57% The Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard The Huntsman
28.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pumpkin Park
28.00% Mighty Milky Way Tutorial
28.00% A Boy and His Blob Forest Greens
28.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Nega-Wisp Armor Phase 2
28.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Beachside Dream (Inside Bowser)
28.00% Resonance of Fate Obsessed
28.00% Resonance of Fate Upper World
28.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Oki Doki!
28.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Losing Consciousness [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
28.00% Costume Quest Autumn Haven Mall Party
27.78% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Labyrinth
27.78% Rayman Origins The Lum King
27.78% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Activating Trigons (Bonus Track)
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Tuesday August 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday August 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific