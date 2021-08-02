Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 36

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 34 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Plants vs. Zombies There’s a Zombie on Your Lawn 57.89% Final Fantasy XIII Can’t Catch A Break [Sazh’s Theme 2] 52.63% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse 52.63% Trine 2 Main Theme 52.63% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 4 52.63% Super Meat Boy Hot Damned 52.63% Mega Man 10 Special Stage 1 (Heart of Enker) 52.63% Final Fantasy XIII Eden Under Siege 47.37% Rhythm Heaven Fever Dreams of Our Generation (Night Walk) 47.37% Kid Icarus: Uprising Aurum Island [Yuzo Koshiro] 47.37% Trails of Azure Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver- 42.11% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble 36.84% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Destiny’s Union 36.84% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Shinsou 31.58% Skullgirls The Fish Man’s Dance 31.58% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Black Garden 31.58% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Refusing to Refuse 31.58% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Dela Delon 26.32% Grand Knights History Fighting Blade [Climax] [Yoshimi Kudo] 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade On the Rocks [OSTER project] 26.32% Papo and Yo A Slow Realization 26.32% Professor Layton and the Last Specter The Specter Appears 21.05% DJ Hero 2 Nasty vs D.A.N.C.E. – Janet Jackson vs Justice 15.79% Trails of Azure Mythic Roar [collapse]

Group 35 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Machinarium By the Wall 57.89% DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki] 52.63% Lucidity The Will Of An Eccentric 52.63% Mass Effect 2 Samara 47.37% Yakuza 5 Receive and Slash You 47.37% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu] 47.37% Canabalt Run! 42.11% Castlevania: The Adventure: ReBirth Load BGM 42.11% Kid Icarus: Uprising Pandora’s Labyrinth of Deceit [Takada & Sakuraba] 36.84% Super Mario Galxy 2 Staff Credits 36.84% Splosion Man Donut Song 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 7: Dream Land 31.58% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Sands of Time 31.58% Shatter Homelands 31.58% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Flight of Darkness 31.58% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Opening 31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade ODDS&ENDS [ryo] 26.32% Portal 2 Science is Fun 26.32% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 6 26.32% Persona Dream of Butterfly 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Colorful x Sexy [Team MOER] 15.79% Plants vs Zombies Main Menu 15.79% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Center 10.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Underground [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 29.17% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Nutty Noon 29.17% MadWorld You Don’t Know Me [Bandy Leggz] 29.17% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Enter the Darkness 29.17% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tidal Terror 29.17% Gemini Rue Another Day’s Work 29.17% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Beam Katana Chronicles II 28.57% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land King Dedede’s Theme 28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Starshine Beach Galaxy 28.57% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Chinese Diva (feat. Shen Shen) 28.57% Rayman Origins Hellish Paradise 28.57% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade High School Days [U-ji + U-SUKE] 28.57% Mass Effect 3 Leaving Earth 28.57% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Under a Tree 28.57% Time and Eternity Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees 28.57% Ys Seven Innocent Primeval Breaker 28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Toad Brigade 28.57% The Dream Machine A Dream 28.57% Portal 2 You Will Be Perfect 28.57% Trails of Azure Roar of Steel -Threat- 28.57% Sonic and the Black Knight Camelot Castle 28.57% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_ViiBaCi_MjiiRa/. 28.57% The Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard The Huntsman 28.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pumpkin Park 28.00% Mighty Milky Way Tutorial 28.00% A Boy and His Blob Forest Greens 28.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Nega-Wisp Armor Phase 2 28.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Beachside Dream (Inside Bowser) 28.00% Resonance of Fate Obsessed 28.00% Resonance of Fate Upper World 28.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Oki Doki! 28.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Losing Consciousness [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 28.00% Costume Quest Autumn Haven Mall Party 27.78% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Labyrinth 27.78% Rayman Origins The Lum King 27.78% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Activating Trigons (Bonus Track) 26.32% Grand Knights History Fighting Blade [Climax] [Yoshimi Kudo] 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade On the Rocks [OSTER project] 26.32% Papo and Yo A Slow Realization 26.32% Professor Layton and the Last Specter The Specter Appears 26.32% Portal 2 Science is Fun 26.32% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 6 26.32% Persona Dream of Butterfly 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Colorful x Sexy [Team MOER] 21.05% DJ Hero 2 Nasty vs D.A.N.C.E. – Janet Jackson vs Justice 15.79% Trails of Azure Mythic Roar 15.79% Plants vs Zombies Main Menu 15.79% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Center 10.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Underground Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Tuesday August 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday August 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

