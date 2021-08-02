Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 36

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 34 Results
|63.16%
|Plants vs. Zombies
|There’s a Zombie on Your Lawn
|57.89%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Can’t Catch A Break [Sazh’s Theme 2]
|52.63%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse
|52.63%
|Trine 2
|Main Theme
|52.63%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 4
|52.63%
|Super Meat Boy
|Hot Damned
|52.63%
|Mega Man 10
|Special Stage 1 (Heart of Enker)
|52.63%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Eden Under Siege
|47.37%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Dreams of Our Generation (Night Walk)
|47.37%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Aurum Island [Yuzo Koshiro]
|47.37%
|Trails of Azure
|Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver-
|42.11%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
|Crystal Bearers Ramble
|36.84%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Destiny’s Union
|36.84%
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
|Shinsou
|31.58%
|Skullgirls
|The Fish Man’s Dance
|31.58%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Black Garden
|31.58%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Refusing to Refuse
|31.58%
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Dela Delon
|26.32%
|Grand Knights History
|Fighting Blade [Climax] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|26.32%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|On the Rocks [OSTER project]
|26.32%
|Papo and Yo
|A Slow Realization
|26.32%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|The Specter Appears
|21.05%
|DJ Hero 2
|Nasty vs D.A.N.C.E. – Janet Jackson vs Justice
|15.79%
|Trails of Azure
|Mythic Roar
Group 35 Results
|63.16%
|Machinarium
|By the Wall
|57.89%
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
|52.63%
|Lucidity
|The Will Of An Eccentric
|52.63%
|Mass Effect 2
|Samara
|47.37%
|Yakuza 5
|Receive and Slash You
|47.37%
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu]
|47.37%
|Canabalt
|Run!
|42.11%
|Castlevania: The Adventure: ReBirth
|Load BGM
|42.11%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Pandora’s Labyrinth of Deceit [Takada & Sakuraba]
|36.84%
|Super Mario Galxy 2
|Staff Credits
|36.84%
|Splosion Man
|Donut Song
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 7: Dream Land
|31.58%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Sands of Time
|31.58%
|Shatter
|Homelands
|31.58%
|El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
|Flight of Darkness
|31.58%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Opening
|31.58%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|ODDS&ENDS [ryo]
|26.32%
|Portal 2
|Science is Fun
|26.32%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 6
|26.32%
|Persona
|Dream of Butterfly
|26.32%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Colorful x Sexy [Team MOER]
|15.79%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Main Menu
|15.79%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dead Center
|10.53%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Underground
Newly Eliminated1
|29.17%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Nutty Noon
|29.17%
|MadWorld
|You Don’t Know Me [Bandy Leggz]
|29.17%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Enter the Darkness
|29.17%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Tidal Terror
|29.17%
|Gemini Rue
|Another Day’s Work
|29.17%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Beam Katana Chronicles II
|28.57%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|King Dedede’s Theme
|28.57%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Starshine Beach Galaxy
|28.57%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Chinese Diva (feat. Shen Shen)
|28.57%
|Rayman Origins
|Hellish Paradise
|28.57%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|High School Days [U-ji + U-SUKE]
|28.57%
|Mass Effect 3
|Leaving Earth
|28.57%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Under a Tree
|28.57%
|Time and Eternity
|Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees
|28.57%
|Ys Seven
|Innocent Primeval Breaker
|28.57%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Toad Brigade
|28.57%
|The Dream Machine
|A Dream
|28.57%
|Portal 2
|You Will Be Perfect
|28.57%
|Trails of Azure
|Roar of Steel -Threat-
|28.57%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Camelot Castle
|28.57%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_ViiBaCi_MjiiRa/.
|28.57%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard
|The Huntsman
|28.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Pumpkin Park
|28.00%
|Mighty Milky Way
|Tutorial
|28.00%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Forest Greens
|28.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Vs. Nega-Wisp Armor Phase 2
|28.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Beachside Dream (Inside Bowser)
|28.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Obsessed
|28.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Upper World
|28.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Oki Doki!
|28.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Losing Consciousness [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|28.00%
|Costume Quest
|Autumn Haven Mall Party
|27.78%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|The Labyrinth
|27.78%
|Rayman Origins
|The Lum King
|27.78%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Activating Trigons (Bonus Track)
|26.32%
|Grand Knights History
|Fighting Blade [Climax] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|26.32%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|On the Rocks [OSTER project]
|26.32%
|Papo and Yo
|A Slow Realization
|26.32%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|The Specter Appears
|26.32%
|Portal 2
|Science is Fun
|26.32%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 6
|26.32%
|Persona
|Dream of Butterfly
|26.32%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Colorful x Sexy [Team MOER]
|21.05%
|DJ Hero 2
|Nasty vs D.A.N.C.E. – Janet Jackson vs Justice
|15.79%
|Trails of Azure
|Mythic Roar
|15.79%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Main Menu
|15.79%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dead Center
|10.53%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Underground
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Tuesday August 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday August 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific