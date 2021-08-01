‘Jungle Cruise’ Wins The July 30th– August 1st Box Office Weekend

It’s been an interesting experience so far this summer, being someone who previously had a Regal Unlimited card and would go a couple of days a week to the movies to now seeing so many films I wanted to see come out and being unable to go. Part of it is an abundance of caution as the delta variant hits, but it’s also a big change in lifestyle over the past two years or so that has culminated in this. I still have a huge love of movies and watch plenty as you see from our weekly TV/movie roundup, but the desire to get to the theater just hasn’t been there this year.

Films like Jungle Cruise, which has been called derivative, are the kinds of things that almost draw me back. While I totally understand the label for it, it’s something that fits and can survive and be fun because of the quality of the cast and execution. The film took the top spot this weekend with a $34 million take while also getting a Disney Premier access option, though Disney has not as of this writing said how many purchases it had, unlike when they did for Black Widow.

This weekend also saw the highly anticipated A24 release of The Green Knight, long on my radar, debut in second place for $6.7 million. It’s in a tight fight for the slot with Old from last week.

We also got Stillwater debuting this week, albeit with a bit of controversy, where it made $5.1 million.

Black Widow dropped to fourth with a $6.4 million take to bring it to $167 million domestic.

Next week is another potential big week with the debut of The Suicide Squad from James Gunn for Warner Bros. going wide and it’ll be interesting to see if the very vocal DCEU fanbase will move from the internet to the movie theater for it, or if they’ll go for the HBO Max streaming option.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Jungle Cruise Disney $34,181,000 4,310 $7,931 $34,181,000 2 Green Knight, The A24 $6,784,000 2,790 $2,432 $6,784,000 3 Old Universal $6,760,000 3,379 $2,001 $30,613,000 4 Black Widow Disney $6,426,000 3,360 $1,912 $167,066,862 5 Stillwater Focus Features $5,120,000 2,531 $2,023 $5,120,000 6 Space Jam: A New Legacy Warner Bros. $4,265,000 3,501 $1,218 $60,739,000 7 Snake Eyes Paramount $4,000,000 3,540 $1,130 $22,283,000 8 F9 The Fast Saga Universal $2,650,000 2,348 $1,129 $168,545,000 9 Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Sony $2,200,000 2,086 $1,055 $20,552,000 10 Boss Baby: Family Business, The Universal $1,300,000 1,865 $697 $53,467,000 11 Forever Purge, The Universal $1,140,000 1,166 $978 $42,719,000 12 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $580,000 779 $745 $158,751,000

