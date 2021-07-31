The Werewolves of Monkey Island – Day Four

That night, asleep in the inn, Captain Horatio McCallister dreamt of the revenue and publicity he’d soon be able to enjoy as a result of finding Monkey Island(TM). Why, the cocktail specials alone would bring in hundreds to the Frying Dutchman, and he was already working up ideas for the Three-Headed Monkey Lunchtime Buffet!

Unbeknownst to him, though, someone was out to make sure no one would ever take advantage of his all-you-can-eat deals again, and McCallister was found dead in his bed the next morning, with a femur lodged in his throat. After careful checking, the local sheriff determined that the femur was not McCallister’s own.

CAPTAIN HORATIO MCCALLISTER, THE FRYING DUTCHMAN, PROP. (Goat) has been killed. They were a PERSON OF LOW MORAL FIBER(TM) (Vanilla Town).

—————-

In an aquarium tank, Theodore admired his reflection in the glass; the pirate hat fit quite nicely on him, and he looked forward to alighting on the shores of Monkey Island(TM).

As an enormous lemon appeared on the other side of the glass, Theodore instantly squirted a jet of ink, screaming “Please! Don’t eat me!”

“Don’t worry,” replied the lemon. “It’s your ink I’m interested in – I make a killer pasta with it!”

The spear found its mark, and that was the end of Theodore The Octopus Pirate.

THEODORE THE OCTOPUS (April) has been killed. They were a PERSON OF LOW MORAL FIBER(TM) (Vanilla Town).

——————

Nevertheless, the next day you set out with a light in your heart and a shanty in your throat; at last, you are PIRATES!

You board the Sea Monkey and quickly assign berths. Today you sail for the mysterious Monkey Island(TM), with the shirt map given to you by the Pirate Council. Who knows what treasures await you there?

You look out at the crisp, blue Caribbean sea and feel a wave of calm overcome you. “Yes,” you think to yourself, “THIS is why I became a pirate. The freedom of the wide open ocean, a vessel to choose my own destiny, and the—“

Your Whitmanesque musings are interrupted by an unconscionable amount of bird poop that drops on your head.

“Ah well,” you think. “Nobody ever said a pirate’s life would be easy.”

***** FOUR WEEKS LATER *****

You absolutely hate anyone and everyone on this ship, and those that aren’t on the ship you hate for not being on the ship. The slightest cough or wayward eye just irritates you beyond belief, and your distrust of everyone on board has only grown with the long days of uninterrupted ocean.

“Stupid ocean,” you think.

You are stuck in the Doldrums, a windless part of the Caribbean that offers no movement, and thus makes time itself appear to stand still.

“Hey!” calls out Larry the Cucumber. “There’s a whole box of things in the cargo hold we could… aw, forget it. Who cares?”

He is interrupted by his own sheer boredom. Relying exclusively on the course you’ve set, you can only hope the tides will carry you to Monkey Island(TM) before your crewmates drive you to insanity.

“I suppose we could throw someone off the ship,” says Antoine DuCrocque. “At least it would be something to do.”

Everyone halfheartedly agrees, mumbling things about probably getting around to keelhauling someone at some point, but definitely not until after your mid-mid-afternoon pre-dusk nap.

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ (5) – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Lover. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. Paired with ELAINE MARLEY, with whom they share a QT. If either Guybrush or Elaine is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Guybrush and Elaine both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Lover. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Paired with GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, with whom they share a QT. If either Elaine or Guybrush is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Elaine and Guybrush both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”).

STAN (1) – Town Jailer. Stan is the fast-talking owner of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, the only place on Melee Island™ to buy a ship. As a Night Action, Stan may submit the name of one player to corner and give a hard sell to, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights.

Wolves Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. As a Night Action, LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.

LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 6, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. As a Night Action, The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themselves unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. ANNOYINGLY, ALSO THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. SKELETON CREW (2) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Roleblocker to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Roleblocker be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

Serial Killer Wins the game if all other players have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). LEMONHEAD, THE INDIGENOUS VEGETARIAN CANNIBAL (1) – Serial Killer. Cholesterol issues have turned Lemonhead from a bloodthirsty cannibal to a juicethirsty vegetarian. Nonetheless, they’re determined to prevent anyone from discovering the Secret of Monkey Island ™. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. At least they won’t be eaten!

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy. Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > fishing > ALL TEH KILLZ. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun! [collapse]

Players sic – The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything Nate – Peter Pan (Vanilla Town) April – Theodore the Octopus (Vanilla Town) MacCrocodile – Antoine DuCrocque Lamb Dance – Sir Davos Seaworth Goat – Capt. Horatio McCallister, The Frying Dutchman, prop. (Vanilla Town) Indy – The Cart Boy emm – Kitty Witless hoho – Hoho Yo Ho. Possum Pirate Lindsay – Pebbles the Parrot (Wolf Roleblocker) raven – Cobb the Pirate (Ask Her About LOOM!) jake – The Pirate Who Likes Sunsets but Is Slightly Less Fond of Kittens Than Previously Assessed Side Character – Miguel & Tulio (Vanilla Town) Louie – Dwead Piwate Angela (Town Investigator) Warrior – Monkey Pirate (Pirate Monkey?) (Vanilla Town) Lovely Bones – Murray the Demonic Skull Flubba – Sam Arrow Andiddy – Scurvy Dicentra – A Library Book (Town Jailer) Hayes – Tetra Backups: Junkrat [collapse]

Twilight is at 11am PST (2pm EST) on Monday, August 2.

