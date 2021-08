That’s Ojibwe for “great sea”, what we now call Lake Superior,. It’s also called Ojibwe Gichigami, since that’s their sea, that’s where most Ojibwe live, they were settled around the entire lake and then some pre-colonization and they’re still there (330,000 people in roughly the same area) but without the control of the land.

