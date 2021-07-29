Night Thread is Tasting History

Tasting History with Max Miller is a youtube channel that does what it says on the tin. Started by former Walt Disney marketeer Max Miller during the start of the covid lockdown it is one of the most delightful things to pop up on YouTube in a while. A show that is well researched but also keeps it loose and mostly done by someone who is cooking on a level most home chefs are which honestly makes it feel like you can make everything showed here. Should you do that always? No but overall the ancient recipes Miller makes on the show aren’t that far off what we eat these days and even the odder ones tend to turn out good.

It is also well scripted with never feeling acted out a rarity among cooking YouTube shows and gets by on Miller’s infectious interest in the subjects itself also. A really good show that keeps improving on itself and educational to boot. What a combo.

