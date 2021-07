Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Toki Asako released a new single last week, so consider giving it a listen. Like much of her of music, “soruremu” is a chill, catchy song with city pop vibes that will quickly get stuck in your head.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

