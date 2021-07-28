Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 28

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Saya, a barista and gardening assistant, is “obsessed” with orchids;

Amanda, a middle school teacher, slept on a museum floor weekly for a year; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, didn’t know as much Spanish as he thought. Matt is a five-day champ with winnings of $147,800.

Matt took a massive lead in round one after doubling up to $12,800 and never looked back, scoring an easy runaway at $29,000 vs. $5,200 for Saya and $600 for Amanda.

DD1 – $800 – DO YOU REMEMBER? – It became a battle cry after it appeared in a cartoon caption in the Washington Post April 3, 1898 (Matt won $6,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – CHILDREN IN THE BIBLE – Later to lend his name to a free bible donation society, this judge & hero had 70 sons (Matt won $2,000 from his score of $17,000 vs. $1,000 for Amanda.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GEOGRAPHIC AKAs – Monte Cervino is what the Italians call this mountain that they share with the Swiss (Matt lost $2,000 from his score of $21,800 vs. $3,000 for Amanda.)

FJ – SHAKESPEARE’S PLAYS – “Let’s all sink with the king” is a line from the opening scene of this play

Matt and Amanda were correct, with Matt adding $18,000 to win with $47,000 for a six-day total of $194,800.

Movie miscues: The players couldn’t identify the final word in “Apocalypse Now” (“horror”) or 1933’s “King Kong” (“beast”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Remember the Maine”? DD2 – Who is Gideon? DD3 – What is the Matterhorn? FJ – What is “The Tempest”?

