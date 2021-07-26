The Werewolves of Monkey Island – Sign Ups

Roles

Town

Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard).

PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.



GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Lover. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. Paired with ELAINE MARLEY, with whom they share a QT. If either Guybrush or Elaine is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Guybrush and Elaine both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.



GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Lover. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Paired with GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, with whom they share a QT. If either Elaine or Guybrush is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Elaine and Guybrush both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.



HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success:

Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard)

Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action.

VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”).



STAN (1) – Town Jailer. Stan is the fast-talking owner of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, the only place on Melee Island™ to buy a ship. As a Night Action, Stan may submit the name of one player to corner and give a hard sell to, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights.



Wolves

Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town.

GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. As a Night Action, LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.



LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 6, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6.

THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck.

SKELETON CREW (3) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Roleblocker to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Roleblocker be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.



Serial Killer

Wins the game if all other players have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard).

LEMONHEAD, THE INDIGENOUS VEGETARIAN CANNIBAL (1) – Serial Killer. Cholesterol issues have turned Lemonhead from a bloodthirsty cannibal to a juicethirsty vegetarian. Nonetheless, they’re determined to prevent anyone from discovering the Secret of Monkey Island ™. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. At least they won’t be eaten!



