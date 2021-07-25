‘Old’ Tops Box Office

Two new films landed this weekend and took the top spots of the box office, pushing down on both Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy as the dropoffs each week seem to hit pretty quick and hard.

Topping the chart is Old from Universal Pictures and M. Night Shyamalan. It’s had a solid and curiously designed promotional push for the last few weeks that have drawn people to wanting to know more and it landed with a $16.5 million debut. It’s not getting any simultaneous streaming so it’s a theatrical exclusive and that likely helped push people to the theater.

In second place, Snake Eyes from Robert Schwentke arrives with a $13.3 box office debut, as it focuses on the single character but knows enough to bring in some other key players as well from both the Joe’s and Cobra. As has been said, this operates more as a reboot than a spin-off since it recontextualizes things and doesn’t have much connection to the past incarnations. With a $88 million budget, it’s going to need overseas numbers to really make itself into a contender for trying more in a post-pandemic world, but with so much of the world still shut down theatrically and no China date yet, it’s not looking good.

Next week has Stillwater from Focus Features going wide alongside Jungle Cruise from Disney and The Green Knight from

A24.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Old Universal $16,500,000 3,355 $4,918 $16,500,000 2 Snake Eyes Paramount $13,350,000 3,521 $3,792 $13,350,000 3 Black Widow Disney $11,600,000 4,250 $2,729 $154,806,683 4 Space Jam: A New Legacy Warner Bros. $9,560,000 4,002 $2,389 $51,367,605 5 F9 The Fast Saga Universal $4,700,000 2,850 $1,649 $163,396,825 6 Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Sony $3,400,000 2,815 $1,208 $16,048,270 7 Boss Baby: Family Business, The Universal $2,700,000 2,773 $974 $50,132,635 8 Forever Purge, The Universal $2,300,000 2,113 $1,088 $40,306,710 9 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $1,250,000 1,367 $914 $157,523,623 10 Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Focus Features $830,000 954 $870 $3,701,480 11 Joe Bell Roadside Attractions $707,185 1,094 $646 $707,185 12 Cruella Disney $450,000 495 $909 $84,684,844

