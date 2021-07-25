Movies

‘Old’ Tops Box Office

Two new films landed this weekend and took the top spots of the box office, pushing down on both Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy as the dropoffs each week seem to hit pretty quick and hard.

Topping the chart is Old from Universal Pictures and M. Night Shyamalan. It’s had a solid and curiously designed promotional push for the last few weeks that have drawn people to wanting to know more and it landed with a $16.5 million debut. It’s not getting any simultaneous streaming so it’s a theatrical exclusive and that likely helped push people to the theater.

In second place, Snake Eyes from Robert Schwentke arrives with a $13.3 box office debut, as it focuses on the single character but knows enough to bring in some other key players as well from both the Joe’s and Cobra. As has been said, this operates more as a reboot than a spin-off since it recontextualizes things and doesn’t have much connection to the past incarnations. With a $88 million budget, it’s going to need overseas numbers to really make itself into a contender for trying more in a post-pandemic world, but with so much of the world still shut down theatrically and no China date yet, it’s not looking good.

Next week has Stillwater from Focus Features going wide alongside Jungle Cruise from Disney and The Green Knight from

A24.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1OldUniversal$16,500,0003,355$4,918$16,500,000
2Snake EyesParamount$13,350,0003,521$3,792$13,350,000
3Black WidowDisney$11,600,0004,250$2,729$154,806,683
4Space Jam: A New LegacyWarner Bros.$9,560,0004,002$2,389$51,367,605
5F9 The Fast SagaUniversal$4,700,0002,850$1,649$163,396,825
6Escape Room: Tournament of ChampionsSony$3,400,0002,815$1,208$16,048,270
7Boss Baby: Family Business, TheUniversal$2,700,0002,773$974$50,132,635
8Forever Purge, TheUniversal$2,300,0002,113$1,088$40,306,710
9Quiet Place Part II, AParamount$1,250,0001,367$914$157,523,623
10Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony BourdainFocus Features$830,000954$870$3,701,480
11Joe BellRoadside Attractions$707,1851,094$646$707,185
12CruellaDisney$450,000495$909$84,684,844

