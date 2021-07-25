30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 25: Favorite Character Arc

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

The villain or big bad of any TV series will always have an engaging arc to work with by their very nature, but when it comes to your characters in general, it gets a lot more complicated. Today, we want to know the non-villainous side of things by look at characters from all walks of life and shows and which one had the best arc from start to finish of a series.

Bonus Prompt: Which character had a great arc that was just abruptly ended?

