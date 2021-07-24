30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 24: Favorite Villain Redemption

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

The villain or big bad of any TV series will always have a lot of fans, especially if the actor is given the material to really make them accessible and you can understand their point of view. Today, we want to know on the TV side which villain had the best redemption arc to their storyline over the course of the series and why it worked so well for you.

Bonus Prompt: Which villain should never have changed and stayed a villain?

