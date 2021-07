Yes, the Olympics are still happening despite it being a bad idea during a time when it’s not the right time to held one.

But unless Olympics cancel during the middle of the games, there are still some people here who are interested in watching the sports. This thread is dedicated to talking about the Olympic events that are held in certain time and days.

And be nice to your fellow ‘Cados and the athletes competing in the Olympics.

