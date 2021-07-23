The Cycling Thread is getting into a routine

This is a space for all enthusiasts of two (or three) wheeled contraptions powered by muscular energy (and also Glyph).

Todays topic is about routines. Do you have a set routine for how much you ride each week or how often you do long rides? As a commuter I get 10 miles every day on the round trip to work. On weekends I use one day to relax with maybe just a ride to the brewery and then try to get a longer 30+ mile ride in the other day. One way I’ve been adding miles is adding a run to Target or another errand on one workday.

