The villain Taskmaster was introduced in Avengers and was created by David Michelinie and George Perez.

Taskmaster is one of the antagonists in Black Widow, hunting down both Yolena and Natasha at the behest of General Dreykov. In the movie, we see Taskmaster use their powers to mimic Black Widow, Captain America, and Hawkeye.

