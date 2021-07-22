Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Do you still have “appointment TV” time?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 22ND, 2021:

Ghost Adventures Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Paramount+)

Kandisha (Shudder)

Good Girls Season Finale (NBC)

Keeping Up With The Joneses (LMN)

Still Working 9-To-5 (Netflix)

Through Our Eyes (HBO Max)

Ultra City Smiths Series Premiere (AMC+)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Netflix)

FRIDAY, JULY 23RD, 2021:

A Second Chance: Rivals! (Netflix)

Bankrolled (Netflix)

Blood Red Sky (Netflix)

Chip N Dale: Park Life Series Premiere (Disney+)

Darcey & Stacey Season Premiere (TLC)

Jolt (Amazon)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Netflix)

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Series Premiere (Netflix)

Mind For Design Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Playing With Sharks (Disney+)

Sky Rojo (Netflix)

Stuntman (Disney+)

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC)

Ted Lasso Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JULY 24TH, 2021:

Destination Fear Season Premiere (Travel)

Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)

Next Door Nightmare (Lifetime)

Snapped Notorious: The Cleveland Strangler (Oxygen)

Tig Notaro: Drawn (HBO Max)

SUNDAY, JULY 25TH, 2021:

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Leonard Nimoy (Reelz)

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Verne Troyer (Reelz)

Killer Deal (Lifetime)

Modern Marvels Season Premiere (History)

Money Hungry Series Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, JULY 26TH, 2021:

Celebrity IOU: Joyride Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Roswell New Mexico Season Premiere (The CW)

TUESDAY, JULY 27TH, 2021:

Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away (PBS)

Citizen P.I. (Discovery+)

How To Sell Drugs Online (Cheap) (Netflix)

Mighty Express Season Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28TH, 2021:

Bartkowiak (Netflix)

Chip N Dale Park Life Series Premiere (Disney+)

Tattoo Redo Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Netflix)

Turning The Table With Robin Roberts Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse Series Premiere (Disney+)

