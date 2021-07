Get fully vaccinated already and make sure if anyone wanting to visit you or your loved ones are fully vaccinated too. This pandemic thing isn’t going away any time soon.

People with a helmet on still get hurt playing linebacker man but try playing without one https://t.co/ACvs7VHnIr — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 19, 2021

the same people who think they’d run into a mass shooting are the ones afraid of getting a tiny needle in the arm — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) July 19, 2021

Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

