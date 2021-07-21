AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 1

The Adventure Begins

Well, ain’t this just a pip! It’s been two weeks since the old lady threw the mother of all fits just because I was caught in a compromisin’ situation for only the third or fourth time and tossed my handsome hindquarters right outta home and hearth. Lucky I have my little trick to get by – a little softshoe, a little softsoap and a little soft skin can end up takin’ you pretty far in this world. If Mother thinks I’m going to come crawling back any time soon, she can just think again! I mean, hell, I’ve done enough seances for those giggling ninnies back home to be able to do ‘em with my eyes shut at this point, haven’t I?

Hazel Green, Dhampir Bard (drawn by TheHayesCode)

‘Course, ever since I spent the night in that graveyard I’ve been having the oddest dreams. And the oddest cravings, too. And I could swear I been seein’ spooks outta the corners of my eyes. It’s enough to drive a girl batty! Or at least to cause her to make her merry way to the rear end of nowhere, which just so happens to be where I find myself now. I got a great line on some potential moolah, though. I’ve just gotta prove I can handle myself, which oughtn’t to be too tough as long as there’s a few weirdos with mucho muscles I can latch onta around here, and whaddaya know, my cup runneth over in that department.

Me and my impromptu protectors ended up in an arena where we were expected to fight and prove ourselves. Our opponents included a group lead by one real swell-looking sheikh named Gunnar, a pack of dwarves who called themselves the Rockbreakers, a gang called the Friendlies who were about the most interestin’ looking bunch I’ve seen in a while, and one lone druid who’s as cracked as the china the elephant sat on. The rules said no poison, no lethal blows, and no hittin’ em while they’re down, which was fine by me, on account of how my battle plan was to hang back, say an inspirin’ word or two, and stay easy on the eyes while everyone else did the actual fighting.

Funny thing is, that’s not really how it worked out. I thought it’d be easier if we could just see a few of the other fighters better, and I say this kinda flicker and I swear some sorta spectral whozit showed up and tossed a lantern at the one of the scrums of fighters, settin’ them alight with a ghostly glow. Then, when Gunnar was bein’ all frustratingly good, I sent a couple of nasty thoughts his way and I swear I say this misty figure whisperin’ them into his ear! I never believed in spooks, but I sure hope they’re real, ‘cause if they’re not, it means I’m crackin’ up!

Now, maybe I pulled a trick or two outta my sleeves, but the others were no slouches. That little dwarf worked herself up into a real lather, and that alchemist, Bastian, pulled off a nifty trick with a grease bomb that just about made me bust a gut, sendin’ a bunch of dwarves slippin’ right into a pit fulla lions in the center of the arena. (I wonder if anyone told the lions this was supposed to be non-lethal? ‘Cause it didn’t look like they’d got the message.)

After a lot of messy fightin, old Gehir Greenjeans blew his little horn and had a surprise for us – we were all hired! Seems he really wants this treasure he’s lookin’ for, enough to pay a real big party a whole lotta mazoolah, so I guess we’re all workin’ together now.

Workin’ together means drinkin’ together, and we all went out for a little debauchery, durin’ which I got the druid alone for a minute and… well… I dunno exactly how to describe it. I sucked out a little of his spirit, just a nibble, see? Just enough to keep me goin’. A girl’s got some appetites that just can’t be sated with booze and beignets, if you get my drift.

The next day, after I picked up a lovely little studded leather number with some of my advance simoleons, I decided to check out the temple of Bastet with some of my new teammates, then headed to the local Hall of Curiosities to learn about some of the wildlife in this Yilan place we’re headed. Guess they’ve got real big snakes there. Brr! Glad I’ve got a good pair of boots, ‘cause I’d hate to step on one of those uglies in a dark alley. There’s a lot of bugs in Yilan, too, but luckily Bastian was able to whip up a little bug-repelling juice to douse my new hat in, which oughtta keep ‘em off my perfect porcelain puss. I think knowin’ an alchemist is gonna come in real handy.

The next day we set off at the crack of dawn (ugh!), all seventeen of us in a caravan, Yilan ho!, along with Greenjeans and his weird little flyin’ pet. After a bunch of trundlin’ through the hills he had us go out and do a little scoutin’ ahead. My group got set to investigate a little gap in the mountains, and we nearly stumbled right into a pack of goblins! At least we didn’t have to fight ‘em. Matter of fact, they looked like they’d already been through the ringer, but none of us spoke Goblin and we couldn’t get much out of ‘em, only that they were just about scared out of their little green gourds.

When we crossed the mountain peak, we found more goblins goin’ hell for leather in the other direction, which if you ask me ain’t exactly a great sign, since the place they’re runnin’ from is the place we’re going…

If that wasn’t enough, we heard some noises off in the distance. Real bad soundin’ noises, like what you might hear bellowed out by some kinda giant Hazel-vorous beastie. Maybe I shoulda stayed home and made nice with Mother after all…

