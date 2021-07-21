AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 1

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
We’re coming back around to the Wizard this week and talking about the School of Evocation. Wizards of this school focus on calling forth the elements to attack their enemies and sometimes protect their allies. Of all the Wizard subclasses, this is the one to pick if you want to play a Wizard who hangs back and deals damage to monsters with big blasts of magic.
You start at 2nd level as an Evocation Savant, which means you can copy evocation spells into your spellbook for half the time and gold cost required. As a reminder the general rule is 2 hours and 50 gp per spell level. So copying a level 3 spell like Fireball into your book would normally take 6 hours and 150gp, but for you it would only take 3 hours and 75 gp.
Also at 2nd level, you have the ability to Sculpt Spells, creating small pockets of safety in the area of effect of evocation spells to protect your allies. Whenever you cast an evocation spell, you can choose a number of creatures equal to 1 plus the spell’s level. Those creatures automatically succeed on their saving throw against the spell’s effect, and if they would normally take half damage on a success, they instead take no damage.
Beginning at level 6, you have Potent Cantrips, which lets your cantrips effect even creatures who manage to avoid the brunt of the effect. Creatures that succeed on a saving throw against a your cantrips take half damage from them (but still don’t suffer any other effects).
At 10th level, you gain Empowered Evocation, allowing you to add your INT modifier to one damage roll of any evocation spells you cast.
Finally at level 14, you can Overchannel your simpler spells to increase their power. Whenever you cast a spell of 1st through 5th level, you can choose to deal maximum damage with the spell. You can use this feature once per long rest for free. If you try to use it a second time before taking a long rest, you take 2d12 necrotic damage (ignoring resistance and immunity) for each level of the spell immediately after casting it. Each additional time you use your Overchannel ability the damage increases by 1d12.
Wafflicious in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include:
- JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals
- CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker
- TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist
- Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection
- The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues
- Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe
This week’s recap was written by TheHayesCode, from the perspective of her character Hazel. Thanks, Hayes!
Well, ain’t this just a pip! It’s been two weeks since the old lady threw the mother of all fits just because I was caught in a compromisin’ situation for only the third or fourth time and tossed my handsome hindquarters right outta home and hearth. Lucky I have my little trick to get by – a little softshoe, a little softsoap and a little soft skin can end up takin’ you pretty far in this world. If Mother thinks I’m going to come crawling back any time soon, she can just think again! I mean, hell, I’ve done enough seances for those giggling ninnies back home to be able to do ‘em with my eyes shut at this point, haven’t I?
‘Course, ever since I spent the night in that graveyard I’ve been having the oddest dreams. And the oddest cravings, too. And I could swear I been seein’ spooks outta the corners of my eyes. It’s enough to drive a girl batty! Or at least to cause her to make her merry way to the rear end of nowhere, which just so happens to be where I find myself now. I got a great line on some potential moolah, though. I’ve just gotta prove I can handle myself, which oughtn’t to be too tough as long as there’s a few weirdos with mucho muscles I can latch onta around here, and whaddaya know, my cup runneth over in that department.
Me and my impromptu protectors ended up in an arena where we were expected to fight and prove ourselves. Our opponents included a group lead by one real swell-looking sheikh named Gunnar, a pack of dwarves who called themselves the Rockbreakers, a gang called the Friendlies who were about the most interestin’ looking bunch I’ve seen in a while, and one lone druid who’s as cracked as the china the elephant sat on. The rules said no poison, no lethal blows, and no hittin’ em while they’re down, which was fine by me, on account of how my battle plan was to hang back, say an inspirin’ word or two, and stay easy on the eyes while everyone else did the actual fighting.
Funny thing is, that’s not really how it worked out. I thought it’d be easier if we could just see a few of the other fighters better, and I say this kinda flicker and I swear some sorta spectral whozit showed up and tossed a lantern at the one of the scrums of fighters, settin’ them alight with a ghostly glow. Then, when Gunnar was bein’ all frustratingly good, I sent a couple of nasty thoughts his way and I swear I say this misty figure whisperin’ them into his ear! I never believed in spooks, but I sure hope they’re real, ‘cause if they’re not, it means I’m crackin’ up!
Now, maybe I pulled a trick or two outta my sleeves, but the others were no slouches. That little dwarf worked herself up into a real lather, and that alchemist, Bastian, pulled off a nifty trick with a grease bomb that just about made me bust a gut, sendin’ a bunch of dwarves slippin’ right into a pit fulla lions in the center of the arena. (I wonder if anyone told the lions this was supposed to be non-lethal? ‘Cause it didn’t look like they’d got the message.)
After a lot of messy fightin, old Gehir Greenjeans blew his little horn and had a surprise for us – we were all hired! Seems he really wants this treasure he’s lookin’ for, enough to pay a real big party a whole lotta mazoolah, so I guess we’re all workin’ together now.
Workin’ together means drinkin’ together, and we all went out for a little debauchery, durin’ which I got the druid alone for a minute and… well… I dunno exactly how to describe it. I sucked out a little of his spirit, just a nibble, see? Just enough to keep me goin’. A girl’s got some appetites that just can’t be sated with booze and beignets, if you get my drift.
The next day, after I picked up a lovely little studded leather number with some of my advance simoleons, I decided to check out the temple of Bastet with some of my new teammates, then headed to the local Hall of Curiosities to learn about some of the wildlife in this Yilan place we’re headed. Guess they’ve got real big snakes there. Brr! Glad I’ve got a good pair of boots, ‘cause I’d hate to step on one of those uglies in a dark alley. There’s a lot of bugs in Yilan, too, but luckily Bastian was able to whip up a little bug-repelling juice to douse my new hat in, which oughtta keep ‘em off my perfect porcelain puss. I think knowin’ an alchemist is gonna come in real handy.
The next day we set off at the crack of dawn (ugh!), all seventeen of us in a caravan, Yilan ho!, along with Greenjeans and his weird little flyin’ pet. After a bunch of trundlin’ through the hills he had us go out and do a little scoutin’ ahead. My group got set to investigate a little gap in the mountains, and we nearly stumbled right into a pack of goblins! At least we didn’t have to fight ‘em. Matter of fact, they looked like they’d already been through the ringer, but none of us spoke Goblin and we couldn’t get much out of ‘em, only that they were just about scared out of their little green gourds.
When we crossed the mountain peak, we found more goblins goin’ hell for leather in the other direction, which if you ask me ain’t exactly a great sign, since the place they’re runnin’ from is the place we’re going…
If that wasn’t enough, we heard some noises off in the distance. Real bad soundin’ noises, like what you might hear bellowed out by some kinda giant Hazel-vorous beastie. Maybe I shoulda stayed home and made nice with Mother after all…
