Triviacados: Sunday, July 18, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?
Quiz Notes:
* Sports: Only the team name (e.g. Dolphins, Cardinals) is needed, although city/state will display with the correct answer.
^ History: The House of Stuart reigned in England from 1603-1714, with several monarchs recognised with different regnal numbers in Scotland (eg. James VIII of England and James III of Scotland); where regnal numbers are required, both will be accepted but only the English number will display in the correct answer.
~ Holiday: Only the species/kind of bird (e.g. pheasant, turkey) is needed, not their number in the rhyme or associated actions (e.g. swimming)
+ Religion: The Seven Christian/Heavenly Virtues combine the four classical Cardinal Virtues with the three Theological Virtues
# Television: Name the lead four actresses in The Golden Girls, along with the four characters they play. For actresses, surname only is accepted; for characters, first name only is accepted.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.