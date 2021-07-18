‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Wins The July 16th – 18th Box Office

Fans of Black Widow may have had to wait since last year for the film to finally arrive from its original date, but for those wanting a sequel to Space Jam, it’s been twenty-five years in the making. Space Jam: A New Legacy arrived this weekend in theaters and on HBO Max and it took in $31 million at the box office to give it the top spot. It’s not high the Black Widow had last weekend which came in at $80 million but it’s enough to beat it in its second weekend where it did just $26 million. Which is really nothing to sneeze at as so many films are having a hard time getting second-week or third-week people coming in, which is when your more casual viewers come to the theater. They’re still being cautious with COVID out there and aren’t coming out like they usually do.

F9, for example, has been out a few weeks and comes in at fourth place this weekend and just $7.6 million to bring it to just a hair under $155 million domestic since its debut.

A Quiet Place Part II landed on May 28th, 2021 and is still in theaters and just crossed the $155 million mark itself – the same weekend that it started streaming on Paramount+.

Next weekend has a couple of films going wide with Snake-Eyes from Paramount and Old from Universal.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Space Jam: A New Legacy Warner Bros. $31,650,000 3,965 $7,982 $31,650,000 2 Black Widow Disney $26,251,000 4,275 $6,141 $132,012,671 3 Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Sony $8,800,000 2,815 $3,126 $8,800,000 4 F9 The Fast Saga Universal $7,620,000 3,368 $2,262 $154,839,000 5 Boss Baby: Family Business, The Universal $4,720,000 3,449 $1,369 $44,642,000 6 Forever Purge, The Universal $4,160,000 2,735 $1,521 $35,911,000 7 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $2,300,000 1,995 $1,153 $155,028,000 8 Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Focus Features $1,900,000 927 $2,050 $1,900,000 9 Cruella Disney $1,112,000 1,175 $946 $83,429,517 10 Pig Neon Rated $945,000 552 $1,712 $945,000 11 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Lionsgate $775,000 1,034 $750 $36,673,131 12 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony $605,000 1,117 $542 $39,297,000

