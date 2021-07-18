Miss Minutes Day Thread

Hey y’all. Well it looks like you decided to deviate from your role in the Sacred Timeline.

Maybe you started an uprising, or were just late for work; whatever it was, stepping off your path created a Nexus event, which, left unchecked, could branch off into madness, leading to another Multiversal war! But don’t worry, to make sure that doesn’t happen, the Timekeepers created the TVA and all its incredible workers! The TVA has stepped in to fix your mistake, and set time back on its predetermined path.

Now that your actions have left you without a place on the timeline, you must stand trial for your offenses. So sit tight and we’ll get you in front of a judge in no time! Just make sure you have your ticket, and you’ll be seen by the next available attendant!

TVA – for all time, always.

