Job Rants Thread – 7/16/2021 – Working Smarter(?)

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As I end this, my first full week back, I am again left to wonder: Why is it, with so many devices being rendered “smart,” I’m typically left feeling dumber for it? Not to sound like an Old, but IT botched the new phone rollout in our office, yesterday and, without going into specifics, I ended up getting far more calls than I normally do; and only a few of which were actually for me. And, I get to do it all again, today!

Look, I get that the needs of the modern workspace have changed: particularly in the last few years, but, I ask you, what’s more worthwhile? A few extra bits of data saved per month vs. multiple days of productivity wasted actually trying to make it work?

Hell with it; at least it allows me to zone out for a bit while they work on it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: the primary application currently holding a big portion of the American workforce together is named after a childish onomatopeia meaning; “to go fast.”

