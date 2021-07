This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

Sometimes a show is just so good that you’ll watch it no matter what. But then the unimaginable happens and the quality just plummets. Not for a couple of episodes, but a season of bad. Something radical changed behind the scenes and it’s not what it was before. Which shows fell into that category for you and how long did you stick it out?

Bonus Prompt: Which one dropped in quality but managed to right itself?

