Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 15

Today’s contestants are:

Andre, a human resources specialist, grew up next to Boring, which he says actually is;

Judith, an attorney, photographs lighthouses; and

Tyler, a Marine officer, was a ski racer. Tyler is a one-day champ with winnings of $30,000.

Tyler opened a big lead with a correct response to DD2, then Judith made steady progress, including a score on DD3, to stay in contention for FJ at $10,800 vs. $17,400 for Tyler and $100 for Andre.

DD1 – $800 – IT’S LIGHTS OUT – Hypnos was the Greek god of sleep; he was Hypnos’ son who brought men their dreams, & maybe a way out of The Matrix as well (Andre lost $1,500 from his leading score of $4,800.)

DD2 (video) – $800 – ARCHITECTS – Here is this architect outside his famous pyramid (Tyler won $3,000 from his total of $10,000 vs. $2,100 for Andre.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BROADWAY MUSICALS BY SETTING – In and around the royal palace in Bangkok in the 1860s (Judith won $3,200 from her score of $6,400 vs. $13,800 for Tyler.)

FJ – BOOK CHARACTERS – Trying to emulate the title character, he fails & is told “You lack a set of spinnerets, & you lack know-how”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Tyler dropped $6,000 to win with $11,400 for a two-day total of $41,400.

Wagering strategy: If Judith had bet her entire $6,400 on DD3 instead of just half, she would have entered FJ with more than two-thirds of Tyler’s score. Then, with an appropriate FJ wager, she would have been in position to win the game when Tyler missed without having to be correct herself.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “Garden” that’s considered London’s first city square is Covent Garden.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Morpheus? DD2 – Who is Pei? DD3 – What is “The King and I”? FJ – Who is Wilbur?

