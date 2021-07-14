Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Overhearing a Date (07/14/2021)

I’m sure you know the scenario: You’re relaxing in the restaurant, enjoying your meal and a nice drink, when two people sit down on the next table, and it becomes obvious rather quickly that they are on a date — bonus points for first date, of course. And due to the proximity, you can’t help but overhear a lot of their conversation.

Ever been in that situation? Was it more awkward, or adorable, or funny, or something else? Do you think anyone has ever overheard you on a date?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

