Musicals Thread (One Song per Show)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

Earlier this year, the Porchlight Music Theatre in Chicago concluded an online series of panel discussions (available on YouTube) on the work of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. After talking about each of the shows he worked on in turn, panelists collaborated on what they called a desert island playlist. The idea was to choose one song from each show that best represented that show as a whole. An interesting challenge, I thought – so this month’s prompt is to create a playlist of your own!

You can focus on shows from a certain composer/era/etc. or just a bunch of your favorites. I have ten listed below, but more or fewer is fine. The songs can be the ones you think are most representative or the ones you like the best (no shame in any bias or overlap there!). The main rule is to pick just one from each show. Here’s my list:

“Tradition” (Fiddler on the Roof)

“Do-Re-Mi” (The Sound of Music)

“New Music” (Ragtime)

“One Day More” (Les Miserables)

“Side by Side by Side/What Would We Do Without You?” (Company)

“Find Anatole” (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812)

“Move On” (Sunday in the Park with George)

“Everybody’s Got the Right (Reprise)” (Assassins)

“Send in the Clowns (Reprise)/Finale” (A Little Night Music)

“Finale: Children Will Listen” (Into the Woods)

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...