Emmy Nominations Thread

Talk about the emmy nominations here.

Here’s everything announced so far

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown

Jonathan Majors

Josh O’Conner

Rege-Jean Page

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin

Elisabeth Moss

Mj Rodriguez

Surnee Smollett

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel

Cynthia Erivo

Elizabeth Olsen

Anya Taylor Joy

Kate Winslett

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany

Hugh Grant

Ewan McGregor

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Michael Douglas

William H. Macy

Jason Sudeikis

Kenan Thompson

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant

Kaley Cuoco

Allison Janney

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

