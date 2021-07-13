Emmy Nominations Thread

Talk about the emmy nominations here.
Here’s everything announced so far
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Conner
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Emma Corrin
Elisabeth Moss
Mj Rodriguez
Surnee Smollett
Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Anya Taylor Joy
Kate Winslett
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany
Hugh Grant
Ewan McGregor
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Michael Douglas
William H. Macy
Jason Sudeikis
Kenan Thompson
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant
Kaley Cuoco
Allison Janney
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert