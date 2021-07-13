TV

Emmy Nominations Thread

Talk about the emmy nominations here.

Here’s everything announced so far

Drama Series

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Conner
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Emma Corrin
Elisabeth Moss
Mj Rodriguez
Surnee Smollett

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Anya Taylor Joy
Kate Winslett

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany
Hugh Grant
Ewan McGregor
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr

Comedy Series

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson
Michael Douglas
William H. Macy
Jason Sudeikis
Kenan Thompson

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant
Kaley Cuoco
Allison Janney
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart

Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert