Well, the History Thread is taking the week off from substantive writing. I’m mulling over a few topics for future threads but they’ll probably take a deeper research dive than usual to write about. (See: Reconstruction, voter suppression during.) And, knowing me, I’ll probably find a mildly interesting shiny topic to write about at the 11th hour anyway. Still, you can use this thread to discuss history and history-related topics as usual. I know I will.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...