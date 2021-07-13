30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 13: Your Favorite Guest Star

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

While this tends to happen more with sitcoms than dramas, a lot of shows have guest stars that come in and add a little something something to a show. It can be done to boost ratings, just have fun in mixing things up, or the actor has a personal connection to the show in some way that made it happen. Or, it could be like a host of 70s and 80s shows like the Love Boat where it was filled with guest stars. So, today, we want to know your favorite guest star to appear on a show!

Bonus Prompt: Which would be the guest star you were excited about but were utilized poorly?

