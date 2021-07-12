Weekly Video Game Thread Takes a New Tone

Happy Monday, players! It’s time for the Weekly Video Games Thread!

Back in May, I did a Games Thread about a series switching genres. I wanted to go to something a bit similar this time, due to my joyful play through Resident Evil Village. That’s a game that appears to have started by looking at the big field of horror Resident Evil never looked at – supernatural horror – and drove into it with abandon. Vampires, werewolves, witches, ghosts, Chucky, gillmen, and hairy German hillbillies; if it presents itself as ostensibly not “scientific” in origin (but with the option to have a silly “scientific” origin as a revelation), it’s good.

I guess what I’m getting at with this prompt is to ask if there was a time a favorite series of yours that adopted an entirely distinct tone, or grabbed influences that were diametrically opposed – and specifically, a time you felt it worked. Basically, what are the good cases of a game or a series or a brand putting on different airs.

Alternatively, is there a series you’d like to try a different tone or look, even if just for one game? And in general, what did you play over the weekend?

