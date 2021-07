Rick and Morty sure are in a sticky situation this week!

Uh, and I don’t have a lot to say about it. A seventy-episode order all at once can do strange things to a person, and I guess sometimes it leads to someone pitching this episode and everyone else agreeing. It’s weird, but it’s not weird in a conceptually neat way like the decoy episode. It’s just kind of a lot of random stuff tossed together. Also, I’m sick as heck right now and I can’t think of anything else to write. Discuss!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...