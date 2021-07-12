July 12 Day Thread of La Veneno

(i had planned to rip the gif of her slashing a neo nazi with a sickle for this, but i don’t know if it would’ve been sfw but mostly because i’m making this post last minute)

what it is: a spanish mini-series about the life of a wonderful and infamous trans woman, Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz Rodríguez (portrayed by six different people), who was was able to parlay her appearances as a sex worker on a kinda tabloid-y exploitative late-night talk show into success by shining big and bright, and a young, newly hatched Valeria Vegas, who told Veneno’s story in the book that this series is based off of, ¡Digo! Ni puta ni santa. Las memorias de La Veneno*

this is my favorite series of 2020, even though i’ve only watched like three or four of the eight episodes since it takes a lot out of me (but it gives me way more in return back) so i can only really watch it if i wanna be wrecked

Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz Rodríguez on Esta noche cruzamos el Mississippi in 1996

i love how it goes into the idea of reality/fantasy and the purpose of both and yadda yadda yadda some thoughts on the nature of truth and identity and how that relates to transness and whatnot. and i love Valeria’s and Veneno’s relationship so much, i want fabulous trans mothers like Isabel Torres (playing the older Veneno) and Paca la Piraña (portraying herself) they’re so wonderful and beautiful and motherly. also i like how amazing and gorgeous and inspirational Veneno is, and i’m glad they captured a lot of her imperfections, but is inextricable from the ostracization (to say the least) from family and “decent” society

i have lots of other Thoughts™ that i am not gonna share here, it’s getting late. also, i’m sure there’s lots of discourse around this show, but i’m waiting to finish to start reading takes

*a book i paid a lot to ship from a lgbtqia+ bookstore in spain, despite only having a rudimentary level of understanding of spanish

here’s the trailer, it’s sfw but there’s some black censor bars:

oh, and it’s my birthday

