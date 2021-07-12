Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 12

Here are today’s contestants:

Tim, an attorney, is an Arsenal fan;

Jaclyn, a stay-at-home mom, teaches improv; and

Jen, an early literacy librarian, who is inspired by the women in her family. Jen is a two-day champ with winnings of $59,201.

Tim led at every commercial break and scored on all three DDs, but he wagered modestly every time, so the game remained alive into FJ with Tim at $22,200 vs. Jen at $13,600 and Jaclyn at $6,000.

DD1 – $800 – LAND OF NICKNAMES – The “Land of Genghis Khan” (Tim won $1,600 from his leading score of $5,400.)

DD2 – $1,600 – BUDDHISM – The plant called the sacred or Indian this is a symbol of the true nature of beings & of Buddha’s throne (Tim won $2,600 from his total of $16,400 vs. $9,600 for Tim.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SECRETARIES OF STATE, IN BRIEF – He was born in Furth, Germany (Tim won $2,000 from his total of $20,200 vs. $9,600 for Jen.)

FJ – COLLEGE LIFE – This dish associated with Harvard goes back to the start of the school; the wife of the first headmaster made an awful version

Tim and Jen were correct on FJ. Tim added $6,000 to win with $28,200.

That’s before our time: No one guessed that the subject of graphic novel biography “Twilight Man” from the early days of television is Rod Serling.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mongolia? DD2 – What is lotus? DD3 – Who is Kissinger? FJ – What is hasty pudding?

