Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 21

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 19 Results
|65.00%
|The 3rd Birthday
|Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura]
|55.00%
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Objection – Cross Sword
|55.00%
|NieR
|His Dream
|50.00%
|Bastion
|The Bottom Feeders
|45.00%
|Ragnarok Tactics
|Fist of Trenet
|40.00%
|Dark Souls
|Gwyn, Lord of Cinder
|40.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Title
|40.00%
|L.A. Noire
|Torched Song [The Real Tuesday Weld]
|40.00%
|Silent Hill: Book of Memories
|Love Psalm
|40.00%
|FTL
|Mantis (Explore)
|35.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Fi’s Gratitude
|35.00%
|Rayman Origins
|The Tricky Treasure
|35.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Rooftop Run Modern
|35.00%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|The Listy Colon
|35.00%
|DJ Hero 2
|The Message vs Jungle Boogie – Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five vs Kool & The Gang
|30.00%
|Bayonetta
|Enzo and Drive
|30.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 7
|25.00%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Casino Night Act 1
|25.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Taris, the Plague
|20.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|FEAST! FIGHT! BE MANLY!
|20.00%
|Mega Man 10
|Opening (Go Together)
|20.00%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Interesting Times (feat. Na Li)
|20.00%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Boss Fight 1 [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|15.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Ebel City – Day
Group 20 Results
|57.89%
|Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|L’Impeto Oscuro
|57.89%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Box 15
|47.37%
|Bravely Default
|Love’s Vagrant
|47.37%
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] Yellow Fever- Vivienne Lu
|47.37%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|C-R-O-W-N-E-D
|42.11%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Mecha Biker
|42.11%
|Diablo III
|New Tristram
|36.84%
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Re: New World Order
|36.84%
|Dynasty Warriors NEXT
|Judgement
|36.84%
|Grand Knights History
|Charge!! [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|31.58%
|Sonic Colors
|Area: Planet Wisp
|31.58%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Engage the Enemy
|31.58%
|Child of Eden
|Journey 4
|31.58%
|Bravely Default
|Ballad Moving Toward Hope
|26.32%
|The Binding of Isaac
|…Be Done
|26.32%
|DJ Hero 2
|Hot in Herre vs Regulate – Nelly vs Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg
|26.32%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Deep Dusk Forest
|21.05%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Rival Cheren & Bianca Battle
|21.05%
|Ciel Nosurge
|To the Songless Hill
|21.05%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Satorl Marsh Night
|15.79%
|Limbo
|Rotating Room
|15.79%
|DJ Hero 2
|Omen vs The Box – The Prodigy vs Orbital
|15.79%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Mole patrol
|15.79%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Miracle Fish
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday July 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday July 13th at 10:00PM Pacific