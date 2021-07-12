Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 21

Group 19 Results

65.00% The 3rd Birthday Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura]
55.00% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Objection – Cross Sword
55.00% NieR His Dream
50.00% Bastion The Bottom Feeders
45.00% Ragnarok Tactics Fist of Trenet
40.00% Dark Souls Gwyn, Lord of Cinder
40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Title
40.00% L.A. Noire Torched Song [The Real Tuesday Weld]
40.00% Silent Hill: Book of Memories Love Psalm
40.00% FTL Mantis (Explore)
35.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Gratitude
35.00% Rayman Origins The Tricky Treasure
35.00% Sonic Generations Rooftop Run Modern
35.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited The Listy Colon
35.00% DJ Hero 2 The Message vs Jungle Boogie – Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five vs Kool & The Gang
30.00% Bayonetta Enzo and Drive
30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 7
25.00% Sonic Generations (3DS) Casino Night Act 1
25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Taris, the Plague
20.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! FEAST! FIGHT! BE MANLY!
20.00% Mega Man 10 Opening (Go Together)
20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Interesting Times (feat. Na Li)
20.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising Boss Fight 1 [Yasunori Mitsuda]
15.00% Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Day

Group 20 Results

57.89% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Impeto Oscuro
57.89% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Box 15
47.37% Bravely Default Love’s Vagrant
47.37% Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] Yellow Fever- Vivienne Lu
47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land C-R-O-W-N-E-D
42.11% Double Dragon Neon Mecha Biker
42.11% Diablo III New Tristram
36.84% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Re: New World Order
36.84% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Judgement
36.84% Grand Knights History Charge!! [Noriyuki Kamikura]
31.58% Sonic Colors Area: Planet Wisp
31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles Engage the Enemy
31.58% Child of Eden Journey 4
31.58% Bravely Default Ballad Moving Toward Hope
26.32% The Binding of Isaac …Be Done
26.32% DJ Hero 2 Hot in Herre vs Regulate – Nelly vs Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg
26.32% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Deep Dusk Forest
21.05% Pokémon Black and White Rival Cheren & Bianca Battle
21.05% Ciel Nosurge To the Songless Hill
21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Satorl Marsh Night
15.79% Limbo Rotating Room
15.79% DJ Hero 2 Omen vs The Box – The Prodigy vs Orbital
15.79% Donkey Kong Country Returns Mole patrol
15.79% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miracle Fish

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday July 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday July 13th at 10:00PM Pacific