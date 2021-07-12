Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 21

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 19 Results

Spoiler 65.00% The 3rd Birthday Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura] 55.00% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Objection – Cross Sword 55.00% NieR His Dream 50.00% Bastion The Bottom Feeders 45.00% Ragnarok Tactics Fist of Trenet 40.00% Dark Souls Gwyn, Lord of Cinder 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Title 40.00% L.A. Noire Torched Song [The Real Tuesday Weld] 40.00% Silent Hill: Book of Memories Love Psalm 40.00% FTL Mantis (Explore) 35.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Gratitude 35.00% Rayman Origins The Tricky Treasure 35.00% Sonic Generations Rooftop Run Modern 35.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited The Listy Colon 35.00% DJ Hero 2 The Message vs Jungle Boogie – Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five vs Kool & The Gang 30.00% Bayonetta Enzo and Drive 30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 7 25.00% Sonic Generations (3DS) Casino Night Act 1 25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Taris, the Plague 20.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! FEAST! FIGHT! BE MANLY! 20.00% Mega Man 10 Opening (Go Together) 20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Interesting Times (feat. Na Li) 20.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising Boss Fight 1 [Yasunori Mitsuda] 15.00% Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Day [collapse]

Group 20 Results

Spoiler 57.89% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Impeto Oscuro 57.89% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Box 15 47.37% Bravely Default Love’s Vagrant 47.37% Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] Yellow Fever- Vivienne Lu 47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land C-R-O-W-N-E-D 42.11% Double Dragon Neon Mecha Biker 42.11% Diablo III New Tristram 36.84% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Re: New World Order 36.84% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Judgement 36.84% Grand Knights History Charge!! [Noriyuki Kamikura] 31.58% Sonic Colors Area: Planet Wisp 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles Engage the Enemy 31.58% Child of Eden Journey 4 31.58% Bravely Default Ballad Moving Toward Hope 26.32% The Binding of Isaac …Be Done 26.32% DJ Hero 2 Hot in Herre vs Regulate – Nelly vs Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg 26.32% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Deep Dusk Forest 21.05% Pokémon Black and White Rival Cheren & Bianca Battle 21.05% Ciel Nosurge To the Songless Hill 21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Satorl Marsh Night 15.79% Limbo Rotating Room 15.79% DJ Hero 2 Omen vs The Box – The Prodigy vs Orbital 15.79% Donkey Kong Country Returns Mole patrol 15.79% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miracle Fish [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday July 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday July 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

