30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 12: Your Favorite TV Workplace

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

A lot of shows focus on a lot of workplaces and that introduces us to a range of things, some that we never even think of sometimes. Whether in a dramatic show or a comedy, there’s always some interesting grounding in where our characters work. Today, we want to know what your favorite fictional TV workplace is and if you’d actually want to work there, circumstances expected.

Bonus Prompt: Which would be the worst one to work at?

