30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 10: Your Favorite Sketch Show

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

There are a lot of layers to comedy and different types of shows that come out because of it. One that’s definitely going to attract fans over the years are sketch comedy shows, especially if there are some solid sketches that allow for reinvention and have signifiers that become cultural touchstones. Today, we want to hear what your favorite sketch show is, which could lead to some interesting new things for readers to try out!

Bonus Prompt: What’s your favorite sketch from your favorite show?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...