266 years ago on July 9th 1755 Ruth Collings, dau(tr) of Abigail and Joseph, died in y(e) 16th year of her age; leaving behind this headstone:
Ruth Collings lyes buried at Old North and South Burial Ground in Chatham, Massachusetts USA
266 years ago on July 9th 1755 Ruth Collings, dau(tr) of Abigail and Joseph, died in y(e) 16th year of her age; leaving behind this headstone:
Ruth Collings lyes buried at Old North and South Burial Ground in Chatham, Massachusetts USA
You must be logged in to post a comment.