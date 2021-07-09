Friday New Music 7/9

Look over here its friday, how cool right? This week’s got a new Half Waif that I’ll check out. There’s a new Vince Staples album out there and, since its light (for me) maybe I’ll finally figure out who The Goon Sax are.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:

— The Academic – Community Spirit EP

— Album – Album

— Ålesund – A Thread in the Dark EP

— Alice Cooper – Welcome to My Nightmare (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alice Russell – To Dust (Bonus Track Edition)

— Almost Monday – til the end of time EP

— Anders Hagberg – North

— Andrew Bryant – A Meaningful Connection

— Arushi Jain – Under The Lilac Sky

— Asemix – Asemix

— Attacca Quartet – Real Life

— Babehoven – Nastavi, Calliope EP

— Bad Luck. – Summer Of Pain

— Ben Reddell Band – ¡LA Baby! EP

— Bonifrate – Corisco

— Brand New Zeros – Back To Zero

— Bryan Away – Canyons to Sawdust

— c/a – The Only Way We Know to Have Fun

— Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha

— Chuck Robertson and Friends – All Out of Dreams

— Claire Rosinkranz – 6 Of A Billion

— clipping. – Wriggle EP (Expanded) (Physical Release)

— Damon Locks & Black Monument – NOW (Physical Release)

— Deem Spencer – Deem’s Tape

— Denial of Death – Unholy Trinity

— Dolphin Midwives – Body of Water

— Domination Campaign – Onward to Glory

— Dylan Cartlidge – Hope Above Adversity

— DZ Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part 2

— Eden James – All the Good Blank are Taken

— Ego Kill Talent – Ego Kill Talent Acoustic EP1

— Elderblood – Achrony

— Eugene McDaniels – Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Flatlanders – Treasure of Love

— Foodman – Yasuragi Land

— Frost* – Experiments in Mass Appeal (Vinyl Reissue)

— Frost* – Milliontown (Vinyl Reissue)

— Garrett Kato – Kumamoto EP

— Gerald V. Casale (of DEVO) – AKA Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers (Deluxe Reissue)

— Giovanni Carnuccio III – A Matter of Time

— The Goon Sax – Mirror II

— Gothic Tropic – Tang Brain EP

— Graduating Life – Grad Life II

— The Green House Band – Ocotillo

— Greywalker – Le Cachot

— Half Waif – Mythopoetics

— Hammers of Misfortune – The Bastard (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hannah Dasher – The Half Record

— Hardline – Heart, Mind And Soul

— Hybrid – Black Halo

— IDK – USEE4YOURSELF

— The Interrupters – Live In Tokyo!

— Jahvillani – Dirt to Bentley

— James the Prophet – Unimaginable Storms

— Jeremy Ferrara – Everything I Hold

— Jerome Thomas – That Secret Sauce EP

— Jessica Luise – Going In Blind EP

— Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis – Jam & Lewis Volume One

— JOON – Dream Again

— Julian Sartorius – Locked Grooves

— Junaco – Blue Room EP

— Justin Pierre Courtney – The Price of Salt EP

— Kimberly Dawn – Canyon Road

— Kodō – Kodō Together

— Koreless – Agor

— L.A. Guns – Cocked & Loaded Live

— Laurenne/Louhimo– The Reckoning

— Lex Leosis – Terracotta EP

— The Light Show – Round and Round

— Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul – Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre

— Lords of Altamont – Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!

— Lost Symphony – Chapter III

— Luke LeBlanc – Only Human

— Mads Christensen – 5212 Helvete

— The Maine – XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time

— The Mars Volta – De-Loused in the Comatorium (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mayhem – The Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP

— Megan Wyler – Upside Now

— Meggie Lennon – Sounds From Your Lips

— Murray McLauchlan – Hourglass

— Muse – Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX (Physical Release)

— Museum of Love – Life of Mammals

— Musk Ox – Inheritance

— Night Crowned – Hädanfärd

— Ólafur Arnald – When We Are Born OST

— Old Moon – Altars

— Paul Rocha – Apohenia

— Pictureplane – Dopamine

— Powerwolf – Call Of The Wild

— Prateek Kuhad – Shehron Ke Raaz EP

— Psychic Hit – Solutio

— QRIXKUOR – Posion Palinopsia

— Real Sickies – Love is for Lovers

— The Sandals – The Endless Summer (Vinyl Reissue)

— Saving Abel – Shade of Grace – Twenty Year Songs EP

— Scattered Storm – Oblivion EP

— Scores – Vol. 1

— Serj Tankian – Cool Gardens Poetry Suite

— Shock Friendly – Head Down The Avenue

— Signal Hill – The EPs (Expanded and Remastered)

— Silverstein – When Broken Is Easily Fixed (Vinyl Reissue)

— Soda Blonde – Small Talk

— Solus Ex Inferis – Daemones Ceramici

— Soul Asylum – The Silver Lining (Expanded Edition)

— Soul Asylum – Stand Up and Be Strong EP

— Spacehog – Resident Alien (Vinyl Reissue)

— Spice Girls – Wannabe25 EP

— Straight Razor – Vol 1

— Sun Ra Askestra – Lanquidity (Definitive Edition)

— TerryTheVoice – TerryTheVoice 2.0 EP

— Thought Leaders – In Wastelands

— Tim Atlas – QUOTA EP

— Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP

— Toni Sauna – Denise

— Train Room – Delicate Bones

— Twin Shadow – Twin Shadow

— Typical Sisters – Love Beam

— Unendlich – Paradox Of A Broken World

— Various Artists – Almost Famous 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

— Various Artists – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – The Harmonic Series Volume 2

— Various Artists – Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack

— Various Artists – Space Jam (Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vince Staples – Vince Staples

— The Wallflowers – Exit Wounds

— Xasthur – Victims of the Times

— Zementh – Rohstoff

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...