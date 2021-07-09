Friday New Music 7/9

Look over here its friday, how cool right? This week’s got a new Half Waif that I’ll check out. There’s a new Vince Staples album out there and, since its light (for me) maybe I’ll finally figure out who The Goon Sax are.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:
— The Academic – Community Spirit EP
— Album – Album
— Ålesund – A Thread in the Dark EP
— Alice Cooper – Welcome to My Nightmare (Vinyl Reissue)
— Alice Russell – To Dust (Bonus Track Edition)
— Almost Monday – til the end of time EP
— Anders Hagberg – North
— Andrew Bryant – A Meaningful Connection
— Arushi Jain – Under The Lilac Sky
— Asemix – Asemix
— Attacca Quartet – Real Life
— Babehoven – Nastavi, Calliope EP
— Bad Luck. – Summer Of Pain
— Ben Reddell Band – ¡LA Baby! EP
— Bonifrate – Corisco
— Brand New Zeros – Back To Zero
— Bryan Away – Canyons to Sawdust
— c/a – The Only Way We Know to Have Fun
— Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha
— Chuck Robertson and Friends – All Out of Dreams
— Claire Rosinkranz – 6 Of A Billion
— clipping. – Wriggle EP (Expanded) (Physical Release)
— Damon Locks & Black Monument – NOW (Physical Release)
— Deem Spencer – Deem’s Tape
— Denial of Death – Unholy Trinity
— Dolphin Midwives – Body of Water
— Domination Campaign – Onward to Glory
— Dylan Cartlidge – Hope Above Adversity
— DZ Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part 2
— Eden James – All the Good Blank are Taken
— Ego Kill Talent – Ego Kill Talent Acoustic EP1
— Elderblood – Achrony
— Eugene McDaniels – Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Flatlanders – Treasure of Love
— Foodman – Yasuragi Land
— Frost* – Experiments in Mass Appeal (Vinyl Reissue)
— Frost* – Milliontown (Vinyl Reissue)
— Garrett Kato – Kumamoto EP
— Gerald V. Casale (of DEVO) – AKA Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers (Deluxe Reissue)
— Giovanni Carnuccio III – A Matter of Time
— The Goon Sax – Mirror II
— Gothic Tropic – Tang Brain EP
— Graduating Life – Grad Life II
— The Green House Band – Ocotillo
— Greywalker – Le Cachot
— Half Waif – Mythopoetics
— Hammers of Misfortune – The Bastard (Vinyl Reissue)
— Hannah Dasher – The Half Record
— Hardline – Heart, Mind And Soul
— Hybrid – Black Halo
— IDK – USEE4YOURSELF
— The Interrupters – Live In Tokyo!
— Jahvillani – Dirt to Bentley
— James the Prophet – Unimaginable Storms
— Jeremy Ferrara – Everything I Hold
— Jerome Thomas – That Secret Sauce EP
— Jessica Luise – Going In Blind EP
— Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis – Jam & Lewis Volume One
— JOON – Dream Again
— Julian Sartorius – Locked Grooves
— Junaco – Blue Room EP
— Justin Pierre Courtney – The Price of Salt EP
— Kimberly Dawn – Canyon Road
— Kodō – Kodō Together
— Koreless – Agor
— L.A. Guns – Cocked & Loaded Live
— Laurenne/Louhimo– The Reckoning
— Lex Leosis – Terracotta EP
— The Light Show – Round and Round
— Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul – Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre
— Lords of Altamont – Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!
— Lost Symphony – Chapter III
— Luke LeBlanc – Only Human
— Mads Christensen – 5212 Helvete
— The Maine – XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time
— The Mars Volta – De-Loused in the Comatorium (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mayhem – The Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP
— Megan Wyler – Upside Now
— Meggie Lennon – Sounds From Your Lips
— Murray McLauchlan – Hourglass
— Muse – Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX (Physical Release)
— Museum of Love – Life of Mammals
— Musk Ox – Inheritance
— Night Crowned – Hädanfärd
— Ólafur Arnald – When We Are Born OST
— Old Moon – Altars
— Paul Rocha – Apohenia
— Pictureplane – Dopamine
— Powerwolf – Call Of The Wild
— Prateek Kuhad – Shehron Ke Raaz EP
— Psychic Hit – Solutio
— QRIXKUOR – Posion Palinopsia
— Real Sickies – Love is for Lovers
— The Sandals – The Endless Summer (Vinyl Reissue)
— Saving Abel – Shade of Grace – Twenty Year Songs EP
— Scattered Storm – Oblivion EP
— Scores – Vol. 1
— Serj Tankian – Cool Gardens Poetry Suite
— Shock Friendly – Head Down The Avenue
— Signal Hill – The EPs (Expanded and Remastered)
— Silverstein – When Broken Is Easily Fixed (Vinyl Reissue)
— Soda Blonde – Small Talk
— Solus Ex Inferis – Daemones Ceramici
— Soul Asylum – The Silver Lining (Expanded Edition)
— Soul Asylum – Stand Up and Be Strong EP
— Spacehog – Resident Alien (Vinyl Reissue)
— Spice Girls – Wannabe25 EP
— Straight Razor – Vol 1
— Sun Ra Askestra – Lanquidity (Definitive Edition)
— TerryTheVoice – TerryTheVoice 2.0 EP
— Thought Leaders – In Wastelands
— Tim Atlas – QUOTA EP
— Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP
— Toni Sauna – Denise
— Train Room – Delicate Bones
— Twin Shadow – Twin Shadow
— Typical Sisters – Love Beam
— Unendlich – Paradox Of A Broken World
— Various Artists – Almost Famous 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition
— Various Artists – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – The Harmonic Series Volume 2
— Various Artists – Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack
— Various Artists – Space Jam (Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vince Staples – Vince Staples
— The Wallflowers – Exit Wounds
— Xasthur – Victims of the Times
— Zementh – Rohstoff