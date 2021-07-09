30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 9: Your Favorite Late Night Show

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

Late night shows are interesting beasts that tend to cater to more specific audiences, going with different brands of humor and commentary, and definitely generally have a changing demographic. Often, we find ourselves getting into them when we’re in our teens and staying up late and holding onto pieces of it during college. That doesn’t always hold in the years to come but sometimes we do try to keep up with it as life changes. Today, we want to know which late night show is your favorite and if it’s remained so over the years or have you lost touch with it as life has gone on?

Bonus Prompt: What segment, interview, or ongoing gimmick do you enjoy the most?

