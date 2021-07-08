Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 8

Today’s contestants are:

Jen, an early literacy librarian, has a “My Little Pony” card catalog;

Ellen, a retired nursing staffing coordinator, was a den mother for sky surfers; and

Nikole, a direct service provider, is a huge fan of U2, yesterday’s FJ clue subject. Nikole is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,300.

Jen swept the DDs with correct responses to all three, but Nikole was able to stay in range going into FJ with $16,000 vs. $26,600 for Jen and $5,800 for Ellen.

DD1 – $800 – STATE LICENSE PLATES – A specialty plate from California supports conservancy programs here, a national park since 1890 (Jen won $3,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – FIRST NOVELS – This title of James Baldwin’s debut novel comes from a spiritual (Jen won $5,000 from her score of $13,000 vs. $5,600 for Nikole.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION – When Vermont was denied statehood, this Vermont patriot unsuccessfully negotiated peace with Gen. Haldimand of Canada (With three other clues remaining, Jen won $3,000 from her total of $25,600 vs. $16,000 for Nikole.)

FJ – MUSICAL LANDMARKS – A cleft of limestone in England sheltered Rev. Augustus Toplady from a storm & inspired this popular hymn

Jen and Ellen were correct on FJ (Jen crossed out another response), with Jen adding $15,401 to win with $42,001.

Jen only needed to bet $5,401 to cover a possible double-up by Nikole, so it appears that she added $10,000 to her FJ wager, possibly by mistake. Meanwhile, Nikole appeared to underbet on FJ as with her $4,000 wager, she couldn’t have won if Jen had wagered $5,401. But with Jen’s overbet, it would have worked out in Nikole’s favor if Jen had missed.

Wagering strategy: This was an interesting example of a player in the lead having a chance to close out the game on DD3 late in the round. Jen had been correct on two other DDs and on two out of three in the category. A huge bet on DD3 would have secured a runaway, instead of Jen having to be correct on FJ to win.

Triple Stumper of the day: In FIRST NOVELS, no one guessed a title from “this beatnik” was by Jack Kerouac.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Yosemite? DD2 – What is “Go Tell It on the Mountain”? DD3 – Who was Ethan Allen? FJ – What is “Rock of Ages”?

