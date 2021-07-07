Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 7, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! What’s that? There’s new anime? But I’m still behind on the old anime!

That’s right, the Summer anime season is getting started, with new shows and continuing favorites airing in all the usual places. As usual, I’ve fallen behind in my anime watching, and I’m still catching up with the last season of shows, so tell me what I’m missing out on by being slow! Any early favorites? What looks promising?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

