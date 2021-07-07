Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Pets (07/07/2021)

What role do pets play in your dating and relationship life? Do you have cute pet you use as bait on your profile (wait, no, that’s horribly cynical, I’m sure nobody does that)? Are you in a relationship and you have a pet together, or did one of you bring pet(s) with them into it? Or anything else related to the topic.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

