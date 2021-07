This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

If there’s one thing that humanizes a show and can make people feel invested in watching it daily for years and years, it’s a good TV host. We’ve seen a lot of them over the years in a whole range of shows, from talk shows to game shows to late night shows. Today, we want to know who your favorite TV host is and why!

Bonus Prompt: Who would you like to see host a TV show and what kind?

