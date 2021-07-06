Good afternoon and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s discussion – Green Arrow’s 80th Anniversary

Last week, DC Comics released their Green Arrow 80th Anniversary Special.

Did you pick it up? I grabbed the Neal Adams cover before leaving the comic shop. I haven’t read it yet. There is a special story featuring Denny O’Neil that is available to read for free online.

We are celebrating the Emerald Archer today at the CBC. We are looking at Oliver Queen’s impact on the DC Universe. I really got into the character during the Brightest Day spinoff. I also enjoyed the Rebirth run a few years ago.

What is your favorite era of Green Arrow? Do you have a favorite run of the character? I don’t want to get to in-depth with the questions for discussion today because I have a few other Green Arrow related threads in mind down the line.

