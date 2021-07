Author Leah Johnson was born on July 5, 1993. She wrote my absolute favorite book of 2020, You Should See Me In A Crown. It was named a Stonewall Honor Book. It’s a Young Adult book with lesbian love, black representation, and an empowering message. Her second book, Rise To The Sun, releases tomorrow!

