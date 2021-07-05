30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 5: Getting Your Cooking On

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

For today’s challenge, we’re dipping into the world of cooking shows. There are a lot of them out there when you have things like the Food Network and what Discovery+ offers and there are plenty of other shows as well on the main networks over the years. Though it got a lot of grief, I actually liked The Chew for a good time. Today, we want to know what your favorite cooking show is and why!

Bonus Prompt: What kind of food would you like to see dealt with more?

