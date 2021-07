This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

Taking our cue from yesterday’s talk about seasons as a whole, today we want to talk cliffhangers. These aren’t used quite as much as they used to be for a number of reasons, but today we want to know which shows had the best and most enjoyable cliffhangers and how they impacted the next season for the better.

Bonus Prompt: Which cliffhangers did you hate? And not because the show wasn’t renewed!

