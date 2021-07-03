30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 3: Your Favorite Season

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

As we get back on track with the TV side of things, the third day is focused on taking a look at our favorite season. With so many shows running for so many seasons over the years, there are good seasons and there are mediocre seasons. And some awful seasons (looking at you, Flash!). Today, we want to know which seasons of your favorite long-running shows had its best season overall?

Bonus Prompt: What season cliffhanger was totally botched when the show returned?

